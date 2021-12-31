After going through a long recovery process due to the spectacular fall she suffered in one of the galas of the program The Artist of the Year, Monique Pardo decided to end the conflict that arose between her and Gisela Valcárcel for not having provided any kind of help later of his accident. Thus, a few days after releasing a video clip of the Karol G cover, the ex-vedette announced that she had a new relationship.

This was recently announced in an interview he gave to El Popular, in which he claimed to have fallen in love again; however, this time it was from someone much younger than her.

The former Peruvian dancer confessed that she would spend the New Year in the company of her new heartthrob and that her current partner is about to turn 30. Likewise, he did not want to reveal the name of his partner, except for the initial of his name “J”; however, he stressed that he is a very good man, inside and out.

Monique releases cover of Karol G in which her boyfriend appears

Without much budget, the singer released her new cover inspired by the song “Sejodioto” by Karol G, which features the appearance of her 29-year-old partner.

“ It is the first time that I am with someone less ”, Revealed the interpreter of Caramelo to the journalist of El Popular.

Monique tells how she met her current partner

When asked about how she met her current partner, Monique Pardo revealed that she met him two years ago, when she was still married to her then husband.

About the time of relationship they maintain, he said: “Just a month ago (love was born). Yes, we’ve been dating for a month … He’s a multimedia editor, almost a journalist ”.