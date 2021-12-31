Home page politics

divide

Christian Drosten at a press conference on the current status of coronavirus infections. (Archive image) © Michael Kappeler / dpa

It is still completely unclear how the impending omicron wave will affect Germany. Well-known virologists are mildly optimistic – one reason for this is news from other countries.

Mainz / Cologne – Prominent virologists see reason for cautious optimism in the further development of the corona pandemic in Germany.

The Berlin virologist Christian Drosten refers to data from South Africa, where the particularly contagious virus variant Omikron initially spread: “In a way, that can calm us down. South Africa is certainly a glimpse into a future, into an endemic situation that is just emerging there, ”said Drosten on Thursday evening in the ZDF“ heute journal ”. “Unfortunately, we’re still a long way from it.”

The transition from a pandemic to an endemic situation means that the virus will continue to spread, but is less dangerous – comparable to the typical cold viruses, which also include other coronaviruses.

Hope for a milder wave

The Bonn virologist Hendrik Streeck said on the program “RTL Direkt”: “Germany is lucky that the other countries are ahead of us. We can see what is happening there and adjust to it. ”In addition, the politicians in this country would have taken“ quite strong measures ”. “That gives hope that we will get a milder wave.” Both scientists sit in the new expert council of the federal government. Most experts as well as Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) expect that the peak of an omicron wave in Germany is still to come.

more on the subject Rising incidences: Kretschmer for federal-state conference Inflation remains high – 4.5 percent in October Corona measures necessary even with high vaccination rates

Streeck does not consider even stricter measures to be necessary at the moment: “We have to wait until we have better data in order to then see how the number of cases develops.” With milder weather in spring, the number of infections will decrease again, which is why Germany certainly “have a relaxing summer”.

Concern for unvaccinated citizens

The development in Great Britain with regard to Omikron is also encouraging, said Drosten, “because the number of serious illnesses seems to be lower”. However, the virologist believes that politics in Germany will continue to be challenged, “maybe until Easter”. After that, an “update” of the vaccines could create more security against Omikron as well. But he is worried about the relatively large group of citizens who have neither been vaccinated nor recovered, said Drosten. “Unfortunately, this is a German special problem.”

The head of the intensive care register of the German Interdisciplinary Association for Intensive and Emergency Medicine (Divi), Christian Karagiannidis, is somewhat more pessimistic than Drosten and Streeck. It is possible that the Omikron variant causes milder disease courses, he told the “Rheinische Post”. “The sheer number of new infections that we are currently heading for could still pose major challenges for intensive care capacities, but even more for hospitalization overall.” Therefore, the federal and state governments should quickly agree on a warning system based on the factors of intensive care bed occupancy, hospitalization rate and incidence.

Rapid tests probably suitable for Omikron

Most of the corona rapid tests offered in Germany are also suitable for detecting the new Omikron variant, according to the Paul Ehrlich Institute (PEI). This can be assumed “on the basis of the current data situation,” writes the PEI on its website. However, further investigations are required for definitive statements.

The US Food and Drug Administration previously announced that preliminary data from a live virus study from patients indicated “that antigen tests detect the omicron variant, but may have decreased sensitivity.” Lower sensitivity means fewer infections are actually detected. dpa