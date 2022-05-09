Monica Sanchez will return to the screens of América TV as the popular ‘Charito’, a character who won the affection of the Peruvian audience during the first seasons of “Al fondo hay lugar”. The cast members are already filming some scenes of the series in Punta Sal and, regarding this, “You are in all of them” was able to talk with the actress.

In the conversation she had with the host Jaime ‘Choca’ Mandros, Mónica Sánchez revealed various details of the making of the series and confessed that she was about to not belong to the new installment of “Al fondo hay lugar”. “We are happy, packed and with a lot of cargo,” said the interpreter.

Did Monica want to give up the new installment of AFHS?

Despite the fact that initially she was not in the promotion of the successful series, Mónica was very excited to meet her friends on the screen again, since she has been sharing the scene with her colleagues from “Al fondo hay lugar” for a long time. several years.

YOU CAN SEE: “In the background there is room”: what were the most famous couples of the series in real life?

“It is already a reality. Yes, it’s true that I took my time to think about it and I can only tell you that, for me, being here is going back to a place where I was happy (…). I can only tell you that we have everything and more,” Sánchez added.

Mónica Sánchez confirms her return to AFHS

In an exclusive interview with La República, Mónica Sánchez assured that she would be part of the ninth season of “Al fondo hay lugar” and commented that the recordings would begin in April of this year.

“ We are getting ready to come back again with a reloaded version with ‘There is room in the background’ . We are resting as usual because it is the right thing to do: reinvent the entire space where we have worked, the entire studio, and go back to being that previous place that people received with such affection,” said Mónica Sánchez.

AFHS actors reveal clues of what will be seen in the new installment

América TV prepared a special for the return of “Al fondo hay lugar” which was attended by the cast and the producers of the production. Installed in their warm breakfast meeting, America shows had the opportunity to talk with some of the actors, who revealed details of the new installment of the television series.