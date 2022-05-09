Tragic Mother’s day suffered a family in USES when they were immersed in an accident caused by a freight driver fleeing from a situation for which there are no exact details so far. The tragic episode occurred on 167th Street and 120th Avenue in Queens, New York, USA

Through a video that circulated in social media The event was disclosed and with the passing of the hours it became relevant. The event is undoubtedly shocking.

It all begins with a cargo vehicle stopped on a corner, when it suddenly begins to back up without taking into account what is behind it. A family He was about to get into his car. As family members so unexpectedly retreat, a woman, a man and a girl are surprised, without giving them time to get out of the way of the heavy vehicle so it hit them and pressed them against their own car. Then the driver of the truck of the company “Pawar Builders” the escape began.

The local police mentioned that, as a result of the brutal accident, a 49 year old woman She had to be admitted to the Jamaica Hospital as an emergency, since her health condition was reported as serious. Fortunately neither the girl nor the man had to be admitted as her injuries were considerably less than those of the woman.

Regarding the heavy-duty vehicle, the authorities commented that it had a robbery report, which had been carried out just two hours before the event. The truck was located two kilometers later, at the intersection of 108th Avenue and 164th Place in Queens.

