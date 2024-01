Monday, January 15, 2024, 00:31







Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The exhibition 'Hipertelia', by the artist Mónica Rikić and curated by David Armengol, invites us to reflect until February 24 in Space 2 of the Párraga Center in Murcia on artificial intelligence with artisanal electronic devices. This is, as reported by the Autonomous Community,…