Mexico. – The freestyle It is one of the greatest forms of expression of improvised art, it currently fulfills a very popular function among current generations and although it has had little presence in the media for a long time, rap or freestyle has had an evolutionary context within culture of the society.

Although, it is not really known for sure the origin of the history of rap or freestyle It is speculated that it began as improvisation in poetry in ceremonies of ancient European cultures as part of the cultural and allegorical expression of the human being, whether to manifest, express or fight.

However, poetic improvisation and recited singing is so great that it has been persevering in different traditions around the world. And on many occasions, the history of freestyle or rap travels thousands and thousands of years when human beings used poetic improvisation as a source of expression to carry out cultural events or accompany music with rhythmic stanzas.

However, it was at the beginning of the 80’s when New York neighborhoods began to use Freestyle and rap as a source to express and improvise everything that came to mind and that is basically free of style, that is, that they did not use a specific theme and were only rhymes and from there derives the meaning of freestyle (free style).

Currently, freestyle derives from the genre Hip Hop for its greatest exponents of rap as it is; Aczino, Rapder, RC, Jony Beltrán, ZTICMA, Potencia, Dominic, Lobo Estepario, Jack Adrenalina, Yoiker, Garza, Skiper, among others.