Mother Earth says there’s nothing like starting the week with seismic activity! And it is that not only do you have to be aware of the activity of the Popocatépetl volcano, but both in the CDMX like in Edomex recorded a total of six microquakes during the morning of this Monday, May 22.

It seems that sleeping with tennis shoes, a bolillo for fear and croquettes in your pocket will not only be a joke for the residents of the capital given the constant seismic activity in the entity, but also for the Mexicans, since more than 80% of the low-magnitude earthquakes that occurred today They were in Edomex, especially in Texcoco.

Microseism in CDMX:

Is about a microquake of magnitude 1.3 and depth of 1 km occurred on the night of Sunday May 21 in the Mayor Magdalena Contreras, CDMX; epicenter 3 km northeast of said demarcation. The National Seismological System (SMN) reported that it occurred at 23:05:32 hours.

Microseisms in Edomex:

Regarding the Mexican territory, the activity occurred in five different events in the same municipality of Texcoco before five in the morning of this Monday, May 22: