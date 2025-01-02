Without a parliamentary majority, overwhelmed by judicial problems, subject to the whims and whims of his business partners. Frankenstein and giving in to Puigdemont’s orders, Pedro Sánchez’s government faces the year 2025 as a bad check. That is, lacking resources, support, guarantees, solutions and possibly without budgets to govern.

A government and a president who They will try to survive the year that begins politically conditioned by the permanent blackmail of Puigdemont, the nationalists and the rest of the enemies of Spaindelivering dignity and equality among Spaniards. Harassed in the judiciary by the evolution of the cases of the alleged corruptions of the wife of the “number one”, Begoña Gómez, of the artist’s brother, of his attorney general of the State and of his former number two in the Executive and the PSOE, José Luis Ábalos with several ministers involved. And in the field of economics wasting public spendingincreasing the debt and the deficit, attacking companies, fiscally looting citizens and cooking employment and growth figures.

A blocked government that in 2024 has defeated the record of fewer laws passed since 1978 and that begins 2025 with 32 paralyzed laws in Congress, a dozen of which affect commitments with the EU to receive European funds. One chapter is that of Brussels money in which the sanchismo has closed the year just ended with worst execution of funds Next Generation having delivered only 7,538 million euros, 22% of the total committed, with data from the Intervention of the General State Administration (IGAE).

A negative figure that is repeated for the third consecutive year, which reflects inability, inefficiency and negligence in the management of the funds receivedwith the addition of the sword of Damocles that implies the obligation of having to return in 2026 all the money that has not been executed.

A government that has congratulated us on the new year with 12 tax increasesfrom the VAT on basic foods to electricity, through the new garbage rate, the tax on electronic cigarettes, the increases in rates on savings, which go from 28% to 30%, and on foreign profits of large companies. This is in addition to the elimination of tax benefits such as those that affect the purchase of electric cars, energy reforms and the so-called solidarity rate for the sustainability of pensions, which is not solidarity-based because it is mandatory.

A new tax robbery that is estimated at 60,000 million euros of additional collection and which experts estimate may mean an average additional expense of 300 euros more per year for households Spaniards by the work and grace of a Government that, since the arrival of Pedro Sánchez to La Moncloa, has fleeced us with 93 tax increases, which have cost us 2,2000 euros per household, while eleven of the EU member states reduced the tax pressure on its citizens.

That in a country where the Spanish we have the largest fiscal effort in the European Unionwhich is the indicator that measures the percentage of taxes that citizens pay in relation to their per capita income. Specifically, our fiscal effort is a 17.8%higher than the average of our EU partners.

And, for even greater derision, Sánchez imposes this tax increase when we have just learned the collapse of wages most common in our country: 14,589 euros gross per year, which 42% of workers receive and represents 4,000 euros less than last year. That Spain is also the European country in which the most per capita income has fallen in purchasing power paritywith a per capita income that is 14% below the European average, while our purchasing power has fallen by 5.5 points between 2019 and 2023. Well, with Sánchez we Spaniards are poorer, we pay more taxes, we have more unemployed and worse services. And, despite everything, a very happy new year, if they let us.