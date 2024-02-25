

Paris (AFP)

Japanese Takumi Minamino scored a deadly goal, in the second minute of stoppage time, to give Monaco a difficult victory over its host Lens, 3-2, in the twenty-third round of the French Football League.

Minamino scored two goals for the emirate team, “30 and 90 + 2,” after American Folarin Balogun opened the scoring (19), while Eli Wahi (31) and Wesley Saeed (77) scored for Lens.

Monaco advanced to third place with 41 points, one point ahead of Nice, which fell into a goalless draw against its guest, Clermont-Ferrand, bottom of the standings, and two points behind Brest II, who won over Strasbourg 3-0, and 12 behind defending champion Paris Saint-Germain.

Monaco regained its balance after losing to Toulouse 1-2 in the last round.

For its part, Lens's score froze at 36 points in sixth place, and it still maintains its chances of qualifying for one of the continental competitions next season.

Toulouse achieved its first victory in its homeland in nearly five months, after coming from behind against its guest Lille to win 3-1.

Lille took the lead through Icelander Haakon Arnar Haradlshon (45), before conceding three goals in 17 minutes, thanks to Christian Mavisa (49) and the Swiss substitutes Vincent Sirro (60 from a penalty kick) and the Dutchman Tess Dalinja (66).

On the other hand, Lille failed to impose itself outside of home in a series of five matches in a row, specifically since last November 26 when it beat Lyon 2-0.

Lille fell to fifth place with 38 points, while Toulouse, which succeeded in achieving two consecutive wins in the league for the first time this season, after beating Monaco 2-1 in the last stage, advanced to eleventh place with 26 points, moving away from the relegation zone.

Toulouse was eliminated from the qualifying round for the 16th round of the European League, “Europa League”, despite drawing negatively against Benfica of Portugal in the second leg three days ago, after losing the first leg 1-2.

Reims achieved its first victory after four matches (two draws and two defeats) by defeating host Le Havre 2-1.

Reims was not affected by playing the match with ten players since the 66th minute, after his Belgian defender, Thomas Fouquet, was sent off. He snatched the victory with a fatal goal from a penalty kick successfully executed by Danish substitute Mohamed Darami in the sixth minute of stoppage time, after he had opened the scoring in the 64th minute.

Le Havre's goal was scored by Guinean Abdellai Touré (74 from a penalty kick).

Reims is in eighth place with 34 points, while Le Havre, which suffered its ninth loss this season, is in fourteenth place with 24 points.

