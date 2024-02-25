A woman with a service dog who was refused a loan car by a BMW dealer is cracking down on this dealer.

At the editorial office we are not only fans of cars, but also of good doggos. At least, at least the undersigned and @willeme than. Although we @nicolasr also seen falling for the charms of a Weimaraner. A BMW dealer in America, on the other hand, is clearly less of a fan. This person refused to give a woman with a service dog a loan car. Phew!

Teresa Barber is a war veteran with PTSD who took her big BMW to the dealer for maintenance. Initially, the manager offered to give her a loaner car. But when he noticed 'the dog', that was canceled. Teresa protested, but the dealer wouldn't budge. He reportedly stated 'I can deny anyone a car for any reason'. This pride, however, is now potentially costing him dearly.

Because it happened in America and consumer protection is a serious thing there, there will be a lawsuit. The woman is suing the dealer for breaking it Americans with Disabilities Act. If you read the lyrics, it seems like one slam dunk to remain in American terms.

A person traveling with a service animal cannot be denied access to transportation, even if there is a “no pets” policy. In addition, the person with a service animal cannot be forced to sit in a particular spot; no additional fees can be charged because the person uses a service animal; and the customer does not have to provide advance notice that s/he will be traveling with a service animal. The laws apply to both public and private transportation providers and include subways, fixed-route buses, Paratransit, rail, light-rail, taxicabs, shuttles and limousine services. Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)

Erm, yes, clearly. We are probably curious what kind of truth gymnastics the defense will come up with to counter this. Long story short; doggos are cool and if someone comes with a service dog, try to put aside the fact that you are a graveyard… Or would you rather play devil's advocate and do animals in your car make you the devil too? Let us know in the comments!

