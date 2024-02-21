The renowned impersonator of Mon Laferte from 'Yo Soy', Goretty Ríos, made a serious complaint against her colleague and also impersonator, Erick Ugaz, known for his interpretation of Axl Rose. According to Ríos in an exclusive interview for the program 'Love and fireUgaz tried to rape her and physically assaulted her.

What was Goretty Ríos' complaint towards Erick Ugaz?

Goretty Ríos, Mon Laferte impersonator, appeared on the set of 'Love and fire and told Rodrigo González and Gigi Miter the situation he experienced together with Erick Ugaz, Axl Rose imitator. According to her story, he choked her and tried to kill her after she rejected his romantic advances. Furthermore, she stated that she will not rest until she obtains justice for what happened.

The Mon Laferte impersonator revealed that she and Ugaz had been working together for a few days, during which he would have been flirting with her. According to her words, she invited him to her apartment to spend some time together, where they were drinking and singing songs at karaoke. However, the situation would have taken a violent turn when the singer became aggressive.

Faced with Erick Ugaz's behavior, Goretty took refuge in her room, but he followed her and allegedly tried to rape and assault her. In the midst of the attack, the Mon Laferte impersonator was able to escape from her and seek help from her neighbors, who intervened to save her.

According to the messages that the artist shared during the interview, Ugaz would have admitted his guilt and expressed remorse for his actions. In one of the messages, she allegedly wrote: “I understand that you are reporting me, I no longer have the desire to live. I feel very bad. I love you and I am going to leave you alone forever. I am truly sorry, sweetheart.”

Did Goretty Ríos denounce Erick Ugaz?

Given these serious accusations, it is expected that the authorities will investigate the case to determine the appropriate legal actions. Even 'Peluchín' announced that the Ministry of Women would be seeking to communicate with the impersonator. Meanwhile, Goretty Ríos has received expressions of support and solidarity from her followers and the general public. In addition to this, the artistic community has also expressed its concern and condemnation of this type of situation.

Finally, the former 'Yo soy' participant confirmed that she has already denounced Erick Ugaz and that “she will not rest until the full weight of the law falls on her” for the attacks he inflicted on her.

Help channels

If you are or know someone who has been affected or involved in acts of family or sexual violence, contact us for free at Line 100 of the Ministry of Women and Vulnerable Populations (MIMP), which has a team specialized in “providing information, guidance and emotional support.”

In addition, Line 100 has the power to refer cases of family or sexual violence more serious cases to the Women's Emergency Centers or the Urgent Care Service. This service is available 24 hours a day, every day of the year (including holidays).