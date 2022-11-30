She’d left it for him for an hour, but she never came back to get it

This is the story of one woman who brings up her neighbor’s child as her own, opening her heart and home to an incredible adoption. The woman had left it with him, telling her she would be back in an hour. She had to do the shopping and she couldn’t take it with her. That child’s mom is never more back to take it. But luckily he wasn’t alone.

Photo source from mamarosalinda’s TikTok video

Rosalind she was only 20 when her neighbor asked her the courtesy of watching her son while she went shopping. She agreed, not knowing, however, that she would never come back. Rosalind did the only thing possible: she kept him with her.

She had recently gotten married, but had received terrible news. She could never have children. Her arrival at her home with that child was a blessing for her. She raised him, and when she was 18, he has found the father and started his new life.

Thanks to that unexpected experience, Rosalinda decided to take care of as many children as possible. At 70 years on TikTok decided to tell his story. When the child she had been caring for passed away at 18, she decided to take in other lonely children.

I decided to become a foster parent. My first foster child was a little boy named Adeola. I have fostered many children over the years and this led me to pick up my daughter.

On social networks, the woman, who is very popular and is a celebrity, said that Adeola arrived in 1990 and since then her home has welcomed many other children.

She came to me in mid-May 1990, such a beautiful baby, such beautiful eyes and has been with me ever since.

Today she takes care of her, who welcomed and loved her when she needed it most. As she did with many other children.