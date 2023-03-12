Clashes between police and protesters occurred today in the center of Chisinau. This was reported by a correspondent of the Russian agency Interfax on the spot, according to whom there were in particular scuffles after the police cordoned off the main square of the city, preventing demonstrators from reaching it. Initially, protesters blocked traffic on Chisinau’s main avenue and were heading towards the Grand National Assembly Square. The police blocked their access to the square.

The marching protesters then tried to make their way back towards the presidential office and parliament buildings. The police, the same source reports, parked several buses here, preventing them from reaching the buildings. The demonstrators were surrounded by the police. They were offered to move to the park outside the National Theater of Opera and Ballet to hold a rally there. The People’s Movement, which brings together various organizations including the Sor party, has already held a demonstration there on 19 February.