The head of the Security Council of Moldova Musteata accused Russia of plans to invade the republic in 2023

The head of the Information and Security Service of Moldova, Alexandru Mustiata, accused the Russian authorities of allegedly planning an invasion of the republic in 2023. About this he declared in an interview with TVR Moldova.

“The question is not whether the Russian Federation will launch a new offensive on the territory of Moldova, but when it will happen: either at the beginning of the year, in January-February or later – in March-April. But, judging by the information we have, the Russian Federation intends to go further,” Musteata said.

He also admitted that the Russian military could use ammunition stored in weapons depots in Transnistria. At the same time, the head of the Security Council did not provide any evidence of an impending attack on the country.