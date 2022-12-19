Although Avalanche Software and Warner Bros. Games have made it clear that JK Rowling is not involved in Hogwarts Legacyit seems that this does not matter to a group of fans, who, once again, They have asked the community not to buy this game in protest to the author’s controversial comments.

Recently, the youtuber known as Jessie Earl called for a boycott against Hogwarts Legacy, this as a consequence of Rowling’s views on the trans community. This was what he commented:

“I will not hold a grudge against anyone for the love they continue to have for old works or things they already have in their possession and in which they find comfort. I own the first nine movies and all seven books. But any support for something like Legal Hogwarts is detrimental.”

Unlike other times, Rowling did not remain silent, and decided to answer via Twitter with the following message:

“Deeply disappointed that Jessie Earl doesn’t realize that ‘pure thought’ is incompatible with having anything related to me in any format. Those who process that idea would not only burn their books and movies, but also the local library, anything that carries an owl, and their companion dogs. I am disconcerted. This person actually supports reading the books under the guise of ‘nobody needs to know’. Everything is fine here until you get drunk and accidentally mention that you do. ‘I’ve never done it in public’ won’t save you when the police see your Hufflepuff socks.”

Jessie Earl has pointed out that it’s fine to watch the Harry Potter movies and read the Harry Potter books, but sharing your love for the series on social media is something she doesn’t support. Thus, Rowling’s response has a sarcastic tone to this position. For their part, Avalanche Software and Warner Bros. Games have stayed away from this conversation.

For your part, we remind you that Hogwarts Legacy Coming to PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC on February 10, 2023, with the rest of the versions at a later date. On related topics, you can find out when the game will arrive on PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch here. Similarly, this is the new gameplay of the title.

Editor’s Note:

While it is true that Rowling’s views have created a strong division with fans, it is important to make the distinction in Hogwarts Legacy. The author is not involved in this game, and it is very certain that her position towards the trans community will not be reflected in the game, so calling for a boycott in this situation is not something many people may support.

Via: JK Rowling