Chelsea agreed to sign the Ecuadorian midfielder moises caicedo for the record figure of US $146 million.

On Friday, Liverpool had agreed to pay about US$141 million for Caicedo.

However, the 21-year-old preferred to play for Chelsea who, after a series of proposals rejected by Brighton over the summer, landed Caicedo.

If the transfer is completed -Caicedo must undergo a medical analysis this Monday- it will be the most expensive in the history of the Premier League, and the second record that Chelsea surpasses this year after signing the Argentine Enzo Fernández in January for US $136 million

brightton he had set an amount of more than $127m for Caicedo in the summer, thinking no one could reach that number (Chelsea are believed to have previously offered around $102m).

In a press conference before the match against Luton, team manager Roberto de Zerbi said he had “forgotten” about Caicedo, adding: “The biggest clubs can buy our players, but they can’t buy our soul or spirit.”

Caicedo left Ecuadorian side Independiente del Valle to join Brighton in February 2021 for US$5 million, but did not make his debut in the Premier League until April 2022.

fast and tenacious

For Danny Murphy, a commentator on the BBC’s “Match of the Day” and a former Liverpool midfielder, it is clear why both Chelsea and Liverpool tried very hard to keep Caicedo, despite the transfer fee.

Following Sunday’s draw between the two teams, it became clear that the two teams desperately need a midfielder.

“Caicedo is fast and tenacious, and has the legs of N’Golo Kante to move around the field, detect danger and put out fires”Murphy points out.

But crucially, he adds, “it’s also technically good.”

“If you’re going to play ‘number five’ for one of the best teams, you need to use the ball, not just cover defensively,” says Murphy.

Enzo Fernández played in that role for Chelsea after signing in January and he definitely ticks all these boxes.

However, the player has been talking about playing a role more linked to the attack under the directives of the new Manager Mauricio Pochettino.

“If Pochettino wants to somehow use two number fives (like the strategy he used when he was in charge of Tottenham), this will give Fernandez more freedom to move up the pitch, but he will need someone next to him to protect him.” .

Caicedo, in this sense, Murphy concluded, is the perfect player to do it.

