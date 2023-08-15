With a brown sticky mustache on her upper lip, theater maker and actress Merel Pauw (28) made her appearance on Monday evening in The smartest person . Who is this candidate who did not play under her own name, but rather was called ‘rapper Elmer’, her musical alter-ego?

Smartest human presenter Philip Freriks wanted to know just as much as the viewers at home: why does Merel Pauw actually wear a sticky moustache? The answer was simple, maybe even a little disappointing. “I just like it,” she replied. Freriks was satisfied with that. ,,It also looks very good, that mustache,” he complimented.

However, the thought behind her quirky appearance goes deeper than was touched upon during The smartest person. Merel Pauw, still relatively unknown to the general public, has been working as a musician for a few years now, under the stage name ‘rapper Elmer’. During her performances she consciously plays with gender. As the boyish Elmer – often dressed in loose-fitting suits, men’s underwear and with a sticky mustache – she feels freer on stage. “Because I already look strange. And it is unfortunately cliché, but under a male alter-ego I also dare to say more,” she said in a recent interview with pop venue Melkweg. See also Arbitration in Brazil is the subject of debate by Poder360 and OAB

There is also a statement hidden in that changing appearance – from male to female and somewhere in between. “I am more than one person, and those different sides of me are constantly fighting with each other. By showing this on stage, I hope to convey to the audience that everyone is several people. That you are allowed to contradict yourself, that you are allowed to make mistakes.”

Pauw fights for more women in the hip-hop scene and has released a few hip-hop songs with electronic beats. Her most famous record Your father (with the text ‘I’ll fuck your father without a condom’) caused shocked reactions, she said in an interview in Het Parool. “Men are especially scared of that sometimes. While I think: do you know how many crude lyrics male rappers make?!”

In addition to music, Pauw also makes theatre. She played with various theater companies, including Theater Utrecht, the National Theater and Theater Oostpool. She comes from an artistic family. Her father, George van Houts, is a comedian, actor and self-proclaimed conspiracy theorist. He made a controversial theater lecture, in which he questioned historical events such as the 9/11 attacks and the assassination of John F. Kennedy. Her mother Leonoor de Pauw was an actress and died in 2013. See also Cars | An electric car's battery fell whole on the road in China - The reason may be an invention rejected by Western countries

Pauw already flew out on Monday evening after one episode The smartest person. She did significantly worse than her father. Van Houts won the knowledge quiz in 2016.

