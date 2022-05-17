Ibrahim Saleem (Abu Dhabi)





The education sector is at the fore in the interests of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him.” and morals together, as His Highness launched many initiatives that emphasize his vision of education and stressed that the UAE’s bet in the coming years will be to invest in education, because it is the solid base for launching in the post-oil phase.

His Highness stressed on several occasions the need to develop students’ abilities and skills, in line with the requirements and challenges of the twenty-first century, and to enable them to build their present and the future of their country, with their pride in the values ​​of their society, homeland and authentic identity. “Corona” the world, and closed everything, including schools, the UAE was the only model in the world that implemented the distance education system, as the infrastructure qualified to respond to every accident is ready, and His Highness even provided a “laptop” for the unable and those who have a number of children in Different educational stages, it is wrestling the future with science and empowerment with different, diverse, renewable tools, as the Emirates was founded on education being a priority in all plans and strategies, and the state’s education facilities are among the most efficient facilities equipped with the latest learning methods and laboratories.

Realizing the aspirations of the nation

His Highness placed his trust in his students, and in their ability to achieve the aspirations of the nation. They are our treasure, our stock, and our investment for the future. He offered many scholarships through the Education Office to complete education in the most prestigious international universities, and this vision focused on the curriculum, where His Highness believes that the advanced curricula Which takes the latest produced by minds in the educational field in the whole world, is the way to produce modern and distinguished educational outputs in the United Arab Emirates, outputs capable of serving the development goals and ambitions in the country; Therefore, the state’s schools witnessed an important shift in the field of teaching and learning through carefully studied curricula that meet the state’s plans towards achieving sustainable development.

Mohamed bin Zayed Award for Best Gulf Teacher

His Highness also focused on the role of the teacher, is keen to address his children teachers, and sends messages on every occasion that confirm his support for them, not only at the local level, but at the regional and Arab levels, and among the most prominent of these trends is his sponsorship and support for the Mohammed bin Zayed Award for the best Gulf teacher, which Valuable prizes were allocated to her and opened the door to teachers in the Gulf states and invited other Arab countries, as the “Mohammed bin Zayed Award for the Best Gulf Teacher” was expanded to include, in a second phase, 13 countries, enhancing the value of caring for teachers, and the message of the educational award, as the Mohammed bin Zayed Award for the best A Gulf teacher to enhance the position of the teacher in the educational field and add more effective mobility that leads to the institutionalization of standards that highlight and stimulate the performance of teachers as influencers in the educational system.

And the appreciation of His Highness was not limited to allocating the award, but also honored his teacher, who received education at his hands since his inception.. He visited him at his home, and was keen to meet his sons teachers and teachers, and provided support, support and continuous encouragement, and the best teachers in the various scientific disciplines were attracted. Leadership was confirmed. Education in education In recent years, thanks to his strong support and insightful vision, the state’s universities occupied advanced rankings among the best universities.. The countries of the region looked to education in the UAE as a source of inspiration, as the educational method that should be applied in their countries, and education ministers transferred the UAE’s experiences in the field of education. education.

The important shift in education, which reflected on the state and elevated it to globalization in the field of education, is the establishment of the Abu Dhabi Education Council, which transferred students from the system of indoctrination and memorization, to a wider area of ​​education, and after the success that was achieved, it was circulated to benefit all the sons of the country and even residents of the system It has also created institutes of technology, which have become home to some of the most efficient Emirati minds, who are expected to have a brilliant future, which is called investment in minds to be qualified for the future and the post-oil phase.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Scholarship for Higher Education

The “Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Scholarship for Higher Education” also provides an opportunity for outstanding Emirati students from Zayed University in Abu Dhabi and Dubai to continue their education at leading universities locally and globally, and specialize in multiple fields. This grant aims to prepare students and provide them with twenty-first century skills and provide distinguished educational experiences. .

And between scientific progress and educational attainment and between ethics, and for the first time in the Arab world, ethics is taught to aim and consolidate human principles, coexistence, love and respect for the other, realizing that the renaissance of countries depends on the extent to which they preserve their noble values ​​and adherence to their lofty principles to continue their path towards building their present and future. His vision was to provide an educational environment that helps the student to achieve, and opens the doors for creativity and innovation by creating a spirit of competition, finding mechanisms that interact positively with students’ creativity, and encouraging them to think with open minds.

Education is a top national priority

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State “may God protect him”, is considered the pioneer of the process of developing education and taking care of it and placing it at the top of the national priorities, whether at the level of vision, or at the level of programs and policies, as His Highness is considered a global model for leaders who look at education and investment and its development, as the keys to a confident and secure entry into the future.

His Highness has an exceptional vision for education, and considers it the cornerstone of the success story of the United Arab Emirates, which continues to dazzle the world with its achievements in various fields. The Arab world and the Arab region in general, the insightful vision and the rich contributions of His Highness to the development of the educational process in the country, in a way that enhances the role of the educational system in advancing comprehensive and sustainable development, and shaping the features of the bright future that awaits the UAE under its wise leadership.

achievements

His Highness’ vision of education as the cornerstone for completing scientific and educational achievements, and also as one of the core of “national security” due to its connection to the sustainability of its development, the minds of its youth, its ability to face challenges in the region, its role and position in the region and the world, and its contribution to the march of human civilization, and its hard and soft powers, which are A view based on basic pillars, the first of which is the teacher who is aware of the nature of his role and mission. His Highness gave the teacher special importance, placing him in a pivotal position in the education system in the United Arab Emirates. Teachers do not forget what His Highness said to them: “Teachers, you represent the backbone of our greatest wealth, which is The human being, because the responsibility for building the Emirati human being rests with you and is done by your hands, and you are the one who bears the honor of preparing future generations.”