Abu Dhabi (WAM)





His Excellency Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, President of the Republic of Maldives, expressed his congratulations to the UAE on the election of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God protect him, as President of the State. His Excellency said that His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is a beacon of hope with a leadership personality and keenness to achieve development with a focus on Islamic values.

He added, “I have met His Highness five times, and I wish him all success in his new leadership role, and I look forward to working closely with His Highness to expand our current relations in the coming years.”

The statements of the President of the Maldives came during an official visit to the UAE to offer condolences on the death of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him. He said that Sheikh Khalifa was at the forefront of support for the needy, remembering his support, may God have mercy on him, for the Maldives during difficult times such as the Indian Ocean tsunami and the pandemic. Covid-19.

He noted the advanced level of relations between the Maldives and the UAE with the blessing of the late Sheikh Khalifa, most notably the opening of the Maldives embassy in Abu Dhabi in 2012 and the UAE embassy in the Maldives in 2019. Emirati investments in the Maldives also witnessed a significant increase during that period, including an agreement To promote and protect mutual investments, and to develop the main airport of the Maldives – Velana International Airport, with the support of the United Arab Emirates, and to cooperate in the field of renewable energy and combating terrorism.