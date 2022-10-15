Mohammed bin Zayed in Russia and to the world
During the visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates to Russia, there is a lot that should be mentioned and what should be recalled.
In times of war, wisdom is absent except for a few men, who believe in their message that they carry. This is not a traditional task that only the brave ones can advance. Therefore, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan took the initiative to put in place a solution to a crisis that took a turning point that may not have an opportunity to stop it. , especially that the political polarization between the conflicting powers has reached its peak and the war is now accepting expansion more than its scope in Ukraine.
In its foreign policy, the UAE maintains a position of full readiness to support efforts aimed at finding a peaceful solution to international crises, and every time it renews its position of calling for diplomacy and dialogue and respect for the rules and principles of international law. Since the outbreak of the crisis, the Emirati diplomacy, by virtue of its non-permanent membership in the Security Council, has adopted a policy of positive neutrality and has expressed its support for all efforts that can avoid civilians, Ukrainian refugees and other effects of the war, and the Emirati effort has been supportive of efforts to ensure the continuation of food flows from Russian and Ukrainian ports within international agreements.
The effects of the war, which were reflected in the energy field, formed a crisis that is worsening day after day on the countries of the world, as a result of the repercussions of economic sanctions, and the exhausted economies of the world after the Corona pandemic have not recovered, and there is an economic recession looming in the short term, which is what has called from the “OPEC Plus” countries. Reducing global production of oil to maintain balances of supply and demand, and to ensure fair prices that guarantee the rights of producing countries, is a very serious challenge the world is going through that calls for a step to stop the deterioration and slip into a conflict from which no one will survive.
It is clear that the poles of the conflict lacked confidence among themselves, and they no longer have bridges of communication with which to bring their views closer, especially after the operations of sabotaging gas pipelines, striking the Crimean bridge and the flowing of weapons on the battlefield. He had confidence on the part of the parties, which was directly reflected in the warm reception of Russian President Vladimir Putin and the global welcome for the brave Emirati step to play the role of mediator to resolve the crisis and open the windows of diplomatic dialogue, instead of sharp polarization.
Making peace is not an easy task in light of an international crisis, but it is possible, which is what the UAE is making efforts with pivotal countries in the Middle East, led by Egypt and Saudi Arabia. Returning to rationality and not politicizing economic issues in a conflict that will be reflected on peoples with the advent of the winter season in the north of the European continent, and therefore it is required to take a step back, taking into account not to plunge people into further economic deterioration.
Mohammed bin Zayed represents at this time in history the personality that the countries of the world rely on to get them out of the war tunnel. The threat of the use of nuclear weapons, and the effects that can result on the future of humanity, cannot be underestimated. Therefore, the moment calls for wisdom, lighting a good candle that lights towards a solution. It is better than continuing the mutual escalation, which is what the international community should seek by supporting the UAE effort to reach a positive outcome for a deadly war that may lead to a third world war that no one has the energy to.
* Yemeni writer
