Kazan (Union)

Mohamed bin Zayed University for Human Sciences participated in the International Economic Forum, which concluded recently in Kazan, Tatarstan, Federal Russia, in the presence of the President of Tatarstan, senior officials, ministers, and religious leaders from various countries of the world. The university’s participation came as part of the strategic vision group in the “Russia and the Islamic World” forum, where Dr. Khalifa Mubarak Al Dhaheri, the university’s director, delivered a speech at the forum, in which he reviewed the role played by the UAE in promoting tolerance, coexistence and cooperation between religions, and dealt with several Emirati initiatives in this regard. Relationship, and the efforts made by the state to uphold human values ​​that encourage fraternity and coexistence among peoples, reject violence and hatred, and consolidate the principles of dialogue and cooperation among all.