Shaaban Bilal (Cairo)

The United Arab Emirates and Malaysia are two leading powers at the regional and international levels, and they seek to strengthen bilateral relations and achieve ambitious visions that reflect common aspirations for the future, and focus on achieving sustainable development and promoting prosperity and progress for peoples.

The UAE continues, with an advanced vision and effective strategies, to strengthen its constructive relations with its regional and international surroundings, within the framework of sustaining bridges of communication, doubling cooperation in all fields, and permanently moving relations towards broader stations, in a way that serves all parties and achieves common interests.

Thanks to its firm approach and wise policy, the UAE’s global position is growing as a major destination and strategic partner for all countries that share our orientations and positions towards a more stable, secure, advanced and developmental world. The historical relations between the UAE and Malaysia constitute an honorable example of joint action, due coordination and growing cooperation between friendly countries.

The UAE aspires to achieve sustainable development and comprehensive cooperation in all fields. It also seeks to transform into an economy based on knowledge and innovation, and to promote environmental sustainability and social and economic development.

Malaysia also enjoys a strong position as an Asian power, as it is characterized by a diversified economic force, and is considered a prominent civilizational force in the region. Malaysia strives to achieve sustainable economic development, promote trade and investment, and strengthen its various sectors.

The UAE and Malaysia have strong relations characterized by development, growth and prosperity, in light of the keenness and interest of the two countries to enhance bilateral cooperation in various fields, especially those related to the energy, infrastructure, climate action, environment and natural resources sectors.

The UAE and Malaysia have ambitious visions to achieve progress, prosperity and comprehensive development. Experts and analysts assert that close cooperation between the UAE and Malaysia would play a vital role in achieving stability and prosperity in the region and the world. Through the exchange of experiences, knowledge and technology, the two countries can achieve common progress and promote sustainable development. .

The historical relations between the UAE and Malaysia are considered a model for bilateral cooperation. These relations include cultural, commercial, tourism, educational and other fields. These strong ties reinforce deep understanding between the two countries and pave the way for more bilateral cooperation and exchange.

Multiple forums

Close cooperation between the two friendly countries in multilateral forums, such as the United Nations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. The two countries also share the value of religious tolerance, which is one of the important values ​​shared by the United Arab Emirates and Malaysia, as they embrace multiple religions and races.

The UAE and Malaysia strengthen their role in regional and international organizations, through their active presence and participation in formulating policies and implementing joint initiatives. They aim to enhance regional and international cooperation through strategic partnerships and alliances.

The UAE is of great importance to Malaysia, as it is a major center in the West Asian region, and represents a gateway to many new markets, and due to its strategic location in Southeast Asia, Malaysia seeks to be the UAE’s gateway to the markets of the Southeast Asian region, which includes about 650 million breeze.

education

In terms of education, the UAEU has recently held many partnerships with educational institutions in Malaysia, especially with the University of Malaya in areas of national priorities, as part of the UAEU’s efforts to build and strengthen bridges of positive and constructive cooperation to contribute to strengthening its international standing.

There are 11 research projects between the two universities in several fields, including 3 research projects in the field of food and agriculture, such as the research on “Post-harvest Technologies to Improve the Nutritional Quality and Storage Life of Fig Fruits Produced in Greenhouses and Open Fields in the United Arab Emirates,” and another titled “Characterization Antioxidant, anticancer, and immunomodulatory activities of exopolysaccharides (EPS) produced by novel probiotic bacteria and their rheological effect on camel milk products (fermented milk and cheese).

There are also 5 research projects in the field of water and energy. Examples include a research titled “A Generalized Computational Model for Groundwater Levels and Quality in Dry and Tropical Regions,” and another titled “Development of a Generator System Powered by Salt Water,” in addition to 3 research projects in the field of technology. Information and Engineering, titled “Intelligent Analysis of Cluster Body Language for Healthcare Patients”, “An Integrated System for Two-Hand Static and Dynamic Arabic Sign Language Interpretation Using Spatiotemporal Translation Models and Machine Translation Models”, and “Investigation of a Single Radar Cross Section (RCS) of a Military Communication System Using composite Meta surfaces integrated with the antenna».

Food security

The UAE and Malaysia are also collaborating on various government initiatives to enhance cooperation in the agricultural sector; With the aim of achieving food security, cooperation includes expansion in areas such as research and development, technology sharing, trade facilitation for agricultural and food products, access to markets and exchange of training and experience.

The two countries also cooperate in sustainable agriculture, particularly in the field of irrigation and climate change management. The Malaysian Institute for Agricultural Research and Development and the International Center for Saline Agriculture have been engaged in technical cooperation since February 21, 2022, with a focus on improving agricultural products and results through shared technology and expertise.

Climate change is also one of the aspects of cooperation between the two countries in the framework of their endeavor to achieve progress towards the goals of sustainable development, and cooperation in confronting the issue of climate change.

Experts and political analysts praised the strong relations, values ​​and ambitious visions that unite the UAE and Malaysia, as they are two regional and international powers, pointing to the existence of common elements between the two countries to achieve further progress and prosperity in various fields, especially in light of the leadership of the two countries globally.

Common elements that enrich cooperation

The head of the Asia Center for Studies and Translation, who specializes in Asian affairs, Dr. Ahmed Mustafa, said that there are many common elements between the UAE and Malaysia, which enriches cooperation between the two countries in light of the good relationship and multiple experiences in various fields.

He added to Al-Ittihad that Malaysia is a distinguished country in Southeast Asia, politically and economically, because of its experiences in many sectors, especially economic ones, such as education, information technology and software production, explaining that it is also a large market in terms of population, as well as being part of the Group of Eight countries. developing.

Mustafa pointed out that cooperation will be beneficial for both parties towards establishing strong relations, in light of a common benefit in many fields, amidst the great challenges facing the region and the world in terms of conflicts and changes.

Relations between the two countries have developed significantly thanks to the interest of the leaderships of the two countries in strengthening them to the highest levels. Recent years have witnessed many mutual official visits at the level of senior officials.

Regional and international leadership

Islam Al-Mansi, a researcher specializing in Asian affairs, saw that there is a boom in relations between the UAE and Malaysia on an open approach to cooperation and partnership in various fields, adding that this rapprochement makes the two countries an influential regional and international force at all levels.

He added to Al-Ittihad that there is a mutual endeavor by the two parties to form strategic relations to face the growing regional and international challenges, pointing out that this cooperation is based on the opportunities that each party brings to the other.

Al-Mansi explained that Malaysia is keen to develop its relations with the Arab countries, especially the UAE, which is considered one of the leading countries regionally and internationally, expecting that these relations will be reflected in growth and prosperity in both countries and at the regional and global levels.

Continuous consultations between the officials and leaders of the two countries to expand the horizons of cooperation to serve common goals

Dr. Nourhan Aboul Fotouh, Deputy Director of the Dialogue Center for Political Studies, considered that the distinguished and strong Emirati-Malaysian relationship is a starting point for two regional powers, each of which is characterized by developmental elements that make them major powers in a world that is witnessing many transformations and changes, pointing out that the UAE is a strategic partner for many regional powers. and international due to its development and global leadership role.

She told Al-Ittihad that the Emirati-Malaysian relations constitute a model for strategic international relations, noting that these established relations are in their 40th year this year since Malaysia opened its embassy in Abu Dhabi, and this relationship comes in light of the Emirati vision aimed at diversifying the map of its alliances and regional relations. international, regardless of geographic distance.

Dr. Nourhan Aboul Fotouh stated that the continuous consultations between the two countries and their various mechanisms confirm the strength of relations and the unity of visions between the two friendly countries, pointing out that the continuous consultations between the officials and leaders of the two countries deal with ways to strengthen them and expand their horizons to serve the common goals of the two countries and regional and international issues of common interest.

The researcher on Asian affairs showed the development of Emirati-Malaysian relations in various sectors, especially those related to energy, infrastructure, climate action, environment and natural resources, as well as agricultural and educational cooperation, which was evident in several important agreements.