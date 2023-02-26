Indonesia (Federation)

Sheikh Mohammed bin Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, President of the Marine Sports Federation and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club, met with the Emirati teams participating in the Formula 1 World Championship, which concluded in the city of Kopiko on Lake Toba in its inaugural tour in Indonesia. He also visited The Abu Dhabi team, the champion of the championship, and the Sharjah and Victorian teams, to provide moral support to the representatives of the Emirates, through the competition that was held over 3 days.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Sultan witnessed the launch of the race, which was attended by Joko Widodo, President of Indonesia, and 100,000 spectators.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Sultan praised the great level of Emirati teams, participation and representation of marine sports in the strongest international competition for this category, and the excellence that accompanies them in their marine participation. Abdullah Salem Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to Indonesia, and Salem Al Rumaithi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club, accompanied him during the visit.

The round witnessed the holding of two races together, the first in slightly difficult weather conditions, and as the weather continued to change and the winds rose, the second race was cancelled.

The first main race witnessed the victory of the Polish Bartek Marsazlik in first place, followed by Sami Sileo “Sharjah”, Eric Stark “Al-Fitkoori”, and the second Al-Qamzi came fifth. From him, due to a false start at the start, he fell back to ninth place.

And with the announcement of the cancellation of the second race due to winds and high waves, the organizing committee was satisfied with the results of the first race of the round.