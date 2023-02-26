The Annie Awards 2023 have been assigned in the past few hours and Cupheads emerged winner in two categories within the prestigious event dedicated to international animation, with one prize won by the video game and the other by the related TV series.
In particular, Cuphead won the award in the “Best Character Animation – Video Game” section, i.e. for the best character animation in a video game (pretty much the only section specifically dedicated to video games) surpassing Horizon Forbidden West and God of War Ragnarok, among others.
Other than that, the Netflix TV series The Cuphead Show won the award for best music in the TV/Media section, however in this case with regard to specifically television productions, but it is still a notable success for Studio MDHR.
You can find all awarded prizes and nominees for the individual categories at this address on the official Annie Awards website. Now in their fiftieth edition, the awards in question are among the most prestigious awards assigned each year to animated productions, being specialized in this area.
For completeness, we list below all the winners in the various categories:
BEST FEATURE Pinocchio (Guillermo del Toro)
BEST INDIE FEATURE
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
BEST DIRECTION – FEATURE
Guillermo del Toro (Pinocchio)
BEST DIRECTION – TV/MEDIA
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse (NoneMore Productions and Bad Robot Productions Peter Baynton, Charlie Mackesy)
BEST STORYBOARDING – FEATURE
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (Anthony Holden)
BEST STORYBOARDING – TV/MEDIA
Love Death + Robots Episode: “The Very Pulse of the Machine”
BEST TV/MEDIA – LIMITED SERIES
Oni: Thunder God’s Tale Episode: “The Demon Moon Rises”
BEST TV/MEDIA – MATURE
Bob’s Burgers Episode: “Some Like it Bot Part 1: Eighth Grade Runner”
BEST TV/MEDIA – CHILDREN
Abominable and the Invisible City Episode: “Everest Returns”
BEST TV/MEDIA – PRESCHOOL
The Tiny Chef Show Episode: “Pancakes”
BEST WRITING – FEATURE
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On (Dean Fleischer Camp, Jenny Slate, Nick Paley, Elisabeth Holm)
BEST WRITING – TV/MEDIA
Love Death + Robots Episode: “Bad Traveling” (Andrew Kevin Walker)
BEST VOICE ACTING – FEATURE
Jenny Slate (Marcel in Marcel the Shell with Shoes On)
BEST VOICE ACTING – TV/MEDIA
Maurice LaMarche as Mr. Big in Zootopia+ Episode: “The Godfather of the Bride”
BEST EDITORIAL – FEATURE
James Ryan ACE, Jacquelyn Karambelas, Natalla Cronembold, Joe Butler, Katie Parody for Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
BEST EDITORIALS – TV/MEDIA
Daniel Budin for The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
BEST FX – FEATURE
Johnathan M. Nixon, David Moraton, Nicholas Illingworth, David Caeiro Cebrian, Alex Nowotny for Avatar: The Way of Water
BEST FX – TV/MEDIA
Love Death + Robots Episode: “Bad Traveling” (Kirby Miller, Igor Zanic, Joseph H. Coleman, Steven Dupuy, Josh Schwartz)
BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – FEATURE
Tucker Barrie for Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – TV/MEDIA
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse (Tim Watts)
BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – LIVE ACTION
Avatar: The Way of Water (Wētā FX)
BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – VIDEO GAME
Cuphead – The Delicious Last Course (Chad Moldenhauer, Hanna Abi-Hanna)
BEST CHARACTER DESIGN – FEATURE
The Bad Guys (Taylor Krahenbuhl)
BEST CHARACTER DESIGN – TV/MEDIA
Love Death + Robots Episode: “Jibaro” (Alberto Mielgo)
BEST MUSIC – FEATURE
Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz, Guillermo del Toro, Patrick McHale for Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
BEST MUSIC – TV/MEDIA
The Cuphead Show! Episode: “Carn-Evil” (Ego Plum)
BEST SPONSORED
Save Ralph (Arch Model Studio)
BEST SPECIAL PRODUCTION
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse A NoneMore and Bad Robot Production
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – FEATURE
Curt Enderle, Guy Davis for Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – TV/MEDIA
Robert Kondo, Rachel Tiep-Daniels, Lia Tin, Yohei Hashizume, Masa Inada for Oni: Thunder God’s Tale Episode: “The Demon Moon Rises”
BEST SHORT SUBJECT
Ice Merchants (COLA Animation production & Wild Stream)
BEST STUDENT FILM
The Soloists
Directors: Mehrnaz Abdollahinia, Feben Elias Woldehawariat, Razahk Issaka, Celeste Jamneck & Yi Liu School: Gobelins, l’école de l’image
