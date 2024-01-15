Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The Mubadala Abu Dhabi Grand Prix for modern sailing, hosted by Abu Dhabi for the first time and held in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, concluded yesterday on Saturday and Sunday at Mina Zayed, with the participation of 10 international teams.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, President of the Marine Sports Federation and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club, praised the technical and organizational success of the tournament with the participation of the elite champions around the world in modern sailing, praising the great efforts made to enhance the UAE’s global leadership in hosting events. International sports in accordance with best practices and professional standards.

He said: “We witnessed high levels of world champions in the competitions that were held over the course of Saturday and Sunday, and this success of the event comes as a culmination of the effective cooperation between Mubadala, the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, Mina Zayed, and all partners in Cell BG, and such events that witness the participation of world champions enhance Passion for practicing modern sailing.”

Sheikh Mohammed bin Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan pointed out that the effectiveness of modern sailing is in line with the directives of our wise leadership in achieving sustainability under the slogan “Today for Tomorrow”, through initiatives and events that highlight the heritage of the UAE, enhance awareness of environmental sustainability issues and encourage community participation. In achieving development and supporting national strategies.

He added: “We are keen to implement national trends that enhance sustainability by preserving water resources and paying attention to the marine environment because of its close connection to the culture of the local community, increasing reliance on clean energy through marine sports activities and events, deepening awareness of the sustainability of a healthy and balanced lifestyle for community members, and encouraging initiatives that Consolidating our identity and introducing the developmental renaissance and the tourism and heritage aspects of the UAE and the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.”