When asked what would happen if Iran actually obtained a nuclear bomb, Prince Mohammed bin Salman said, “If they get one, we must get one in the same way.”

He added that possessing nuclear weapons is useless…and if you use them, you will have to enter into a major battle with the rest of the world.”

The Saudi Crown Prince confirmed that relations with Iran are progressing, expressing his hope that they will continue for the benefit of the security and stability of the region.

Regarding the Palestinian issue file, Prince Mohammed bin Salman denied suspending negotiations on the relationship with Israel, indicating that they are progressing day by day, stressing that the Palestinian issue is important for the normalization of relations.

The Saudi Crown Prince confirmed that there are discussions with the American side to reach good results to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinians.

He added that if the Biden administration succeeds in concluding an agreement between the Kingdom and Israel, it will be the largest agreement since the end of the Cold War.