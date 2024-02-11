His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, testified in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, and His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. , First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, signed an agreement to launch the air taxi service in Dubai in 2026 as part of the activities of the World Government Summit, according to what was reported by the Dubai Government Media Office on the “X” platform (formerly Twitter).

Thus, Dubai becomes the first city in the world to provide commercial air transport service via electric air taxi in urban areas through an advanced vertical take-off and landing network.

The office added, “The agreement was signed between the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority with the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA), and the British company Skyports Infrastructure to develop advanced air transport infrastructure, and Joby Aviation Company.” American Joby Aviation specializes in developing air taxis.

The first phase of operating the air taxi service includes four locations: a location near Dubai International Airport, a location in the city center (Downtown area), a location in Dubai Marina, and a location on Palm Jumeirah. The service shortens the journey time from Dubai International Airport to Palm Jumeirah to approximately 10 minutes, compared to approximately 45 minutes by car.