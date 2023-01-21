Dubai (Union)

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, stressed the importance of the role of the private sector in supporting the goals of comprehensive development, and within the framework of partnership that has long brought together the government and private sectors, and the achievements it has had an impact. The great role in advancing the development process within various vital sectors, including the tourism sector, in which the UAE and Dubai were able to lead advanced positions on the lists of global competitiveness among the most prominent global destinations that attract visitors, and the most that achieve their happiness.

His Highness noted the importance of developing the tourism sector, which constitutes one of the main tributaries of the national economy and one of the most important sources of diversification. His Highness said: “We have ambitious goals for the tourism sector over the next ten years..and our exemplary partnership with the private sector increases our confidence in the speed of achieving those goals and competition for positions. The first among the best tourist destinations in the world.. We continue to support the growth of the tourism sector and provide all possible facilities for investors in it and other vital sectors… A safe and stable business environment supported by an infrastructure of the best in the world is the result of years of hard work and a starting point for a new start towards the future ».

His Highness said, via Twitter: “During the visit of (Atlantis The Royal) on the Palm Island … a new architectural masterpiece that we will add to our tourism sector … 6 towers linked by a high bridge on an area of ​​​​4 million square feet, with waterfronts and suspended gardens, and a height of 178 meters. We are proud of our achievements. We continue to develop our economy. We welcome our visitors in an exceptional way.

This came during the visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to the “Atlantis The Royal” resort, which is located on an area of ​​​​406 thousand square meters on the Palm Jumeirah in Dubai, and is characterized by its unique design consisting of 43 floors, and is the latest addition to the tourist infrastructure in the city. And the chain of luxury hotels that characterizes it, and represents a basic pillar of its unique tourism system that has made it one of the best destinations for visitors from all over the world, while providing all the hotel options and levels of accommodation that they aspire to.

His Highness was accompanied during the visit by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Supreme Chairman of the Emirates Airlines Group, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Council. Dubai Sports Club, and His Excellency Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, Director General of the Court of His Highness the Ruler of Dubai. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum listened to an explanation about the design of the international resort, which was designed and supervised by a group of leading international designers and architects. One of its most important features. His Highness also inspected the resort’s facilities and suites, which are designed according to the highest international hotel quality standards with a variety of views. The resort is located on the outer crescent of the Palm Island, and offers two different views of the waterfront, towards the Arabian Gulf, and towards the protected lagoon of the Palm Island. The resort consists of six towers connected by a suspension bridge 90 meters long and 33 meters wide, in addition to the presence of luminous openings between the buildings, which give a distinctive character to the place and make the building a tourist landmark that attracts attention, especially with the aesthetics of lighting during the night.

His Highness was briefed on the details that give the “Atlantis The Royal” resort its uniqueness among the most distinguished entertainment destinations in the world, and the resort’s interior designs that were inspired by the authentic Bedouin customs and characteristics of generosity and hospitality, as well as the interior designs reflect the celebration of water, as the people of the desert relied on their travels. Long on the springs that served as their lifeline.

At the end of the visit, a souvenir photo was taken of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum with the leaders and staff of the resort, who expressed their great happiness and pride in this generous visit, as it represents great value as an incentive for them to be creative in providing an exceptional experience for visitors to Dubai and the UAE.

It is noteworthy that the “Dubai Economic Agenda” (D33) aims to achieve a number of ambitious goals for the next ten years, including making Dubai one of the top three destinations in the world that attracts visitors. Choice Awards from “Trip Advisor”, which is the largest travel platform in the world, for the second year in a row, which reflects the leading position of Dubai as one of the most preferred tourist destinations in the world.