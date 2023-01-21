The financial services of the Cajamar Group, affected by a breakdown since last Wednesday, returned to normal this Saturday afternoon. “We inform you that this afternoon our financial services have been restored after the internal technical incident that has affected the servers and operating systems in recent days, which are gradually resuming their normal operation,” they announced in a statement.

According to the financial institution, the network of ATMs and digital banking channels “are working normally again”, although they warned their customers that “they may still have credits and/or charges pending processing due to the accumulated delays due to the incident suffered. We are working so that they can view them as soon as possible and we apologize for the inconvenience and inconvenience that we may cause them.

From Cajamar they explained that the problems registered in the last days were due to an “internal technological incident” that showed its face on Wednesday night, when Cajamar carried out scheduled maintenance tasks and affected the development of the internal processes of the operating systems, which temporarily prevented them from serving their customers.

The entity thanked its clients for their comments and criticisms, and also for the signs of understanding that they received during the incident.