His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said, through his official account on the social networking site “Twitter”, today I was briefed with my brother, the President of the State, may God protect him, on the ongoing preparations in the country to host the COP28 Climate Conference. In which 70,000 people from 198 countries are expected to participate.. Our national team is ready.. We have great confidence in our ability to host the world on the country’s land with the aim of protecting the planet.