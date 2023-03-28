On the penultimate evening of the first week of the qualifying series on the way to next summer’s European Championship in Germany, the second evening in groups B, E, F and G is scheduled. For example, in the group of Orange in Dublin’s Aviva stadium, France is hunting for the second victory in the group. Check out all standings above. Below are all positions in the groups.

#LIVE #European #Championship #Qualifier #France #Ireland #hunt #goal #victory #Orange #group