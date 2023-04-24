His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, expressed his pride in the young Emirati scientists.
His Highness said, through his official account on Twitter: “In a new global precedent … the Emirates Mars Exploration Project (Probe of Hope) approaches 100 km from the Martian moon (Deimos) … and captures the clearest picture obtained by humans of this moon … Theories tell us that this moon is an external asteroid that was captured within the orbit of Mars.. The Hope Probe refutes this theory, proving through its devices and its team that this moon was mostly part of Mars, and it separated from it millions of years ago.. just like Earth’s moon. .. which was part of it and separated from it ».
His Highness concluded by saying: “We are proud of our young scientists… proud of our science… proud of our contribution to the march of human knowledge.”
