In a new global precedent … the Emirates Mars Exploration Project, the “Probe of Hope”, approaches 100 km from the Martian moon “Deimos” .. and captures the clearest image obtained by humans of this moon …

Theories tell us that this moon is an outer asteroid that was captured within the orbit of Mars.. and the Hope Probe refutes this theory… pic.twitter.com/JDOy1fpn6B

