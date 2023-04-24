a few days ago, Belinda was a trend in networks for a photo in which he is seen playing Super Mario 64, this through a console that allows emulating various systems ranging from the classic to the moderately modern. After that, some people have questioned if he has a Nintendo switches or not, and now there is an answer to that.

Through her social networks, the singer and actress called her followers to play online with her at Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, thus revealing her friend code from the console so that they can add her and thus be able to accompany her in the games. Given this, the fans did not wait and surely by now the friendship tray of Belinda it’s already full.

It is worth mentioning, that surely the console already has it from a long time ago, since it has the Joy Con that appeared at the beginning of its life, specifically they are the colors of splatoon 2. In addition, on occasions he has been shown to be interested in trying things like New Pokémon Snapa game that appeared a couple of years ago.

Remember that games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe are available in Nintendo switches.

Via: Twitter

editor’s note: It’s very strange that these notes came out of the emulation console and this photo was shared soon after, maybe it’s just coincidence. At this moment, Belinda surely has not been able to cope with all the friend requests that have been sent to her.