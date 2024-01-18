His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, visited, accompanied by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, and His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, One&Only One Zabeel Resort in Dubai.

The One&Only One Zabeel Resort in Dubai is the newest hotel facility in the emirate, and is close to a number of the city's main landmarks, such as the Dubai World Trade Center, the Dubai Frame, and other landmarks.