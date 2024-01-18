Ex-intelligence captain Plas: France is complicit in the conflict in Ukraine

The participation of French mercenaries in hostilities makes Paris an accomplice to the conflict in Ukraine. This was stated by former military intelligence captain Pierre Place, reports RIA News.

“They are there, although no one is talking about it, which shows that France is systematically and in an illegal manner complicit. This is being done without the consent of the people, when we are drawn into a conflict in which we absolutely do not want to take part,” the military man said.

Place also added that many of the French troops traveling to Ukraine have extremist backgrounds, representing both the far left and the far right.

Earlier it was reported that after the Russian Armed Forces struck a mercenary base in Kharkov, where the French were among them, the French Ambassador Pierre Levy was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry.