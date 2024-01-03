The death toll from the explosions recorded today, January 3, in Kerman on the road leading to the cemetery where the Iranian general, Qassem Soleimani, killed in an American raid and of which today marks the fourth anniversary of the explosion would be at least 73 dead and 171 injured. death. Iranian sources reported this to Sky News Arabia, specifying that the hypothesis of a terrorist act cannot be ruled out.

The explosions were caused by two bombs, emergency services said, as reported by local media. The two devices, reports the Tasnim agency, were hidden in bags and activated remotely.

According to the Iranian Tasnim news agency, one of the explosions occurred near the Sahib al-Zaman mosque. Security forces strengthened their presence in the area, where numerous ambulances were sent to evacuate the wounded who were commemorating Soleimani.