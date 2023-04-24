And Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid wrote on his official account on Twitter: “In a new global precedent, the Emirates Mars Exploration Project ‘Probe of Hope’ approaches 100 km from the Martian moon Deimos … and captures the clearest picture obtained by humans of this moon.”

And he continued: “Theories tell us that this moon is an external asteroid that was captured within the orbit of Mars .. The Hope probe refutes this theory to prove through its devices and its work team that this moon was mostly part of the planet Mars and it separated from it millions of years ago .. just like the Earth’s moon.” .. which was a part of it and separated from it.

“We are proud of our young scientists, proud of our sciences, proud of our contribution to the march of human knowledge,” he added.