The 22-year-old Roman girl who fell last night from the terrace on the third floor of a building in the center of Bosa, on the north-western coast of Sardinia, did not make it. She was hospitalized in serious condition at the San Francesco di Nuoro hospital. the girl was pronounced dead.

According to what was reconstructed by the carabinieri of the town and of the company of Macomer, under the command of lieutenant colonel Giuseppe Castrucci, the fact happened around 1:30 after an evening spent by the young woman and her ex-boyfriend, a 25-year-old local, at the Bosa Beer fest and after a dinner with friends in the same house in via Ginnasio, in the historic center of Bosa, owned by the 25-year-old.