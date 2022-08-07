Amna Al Ketbi (Dubai)

The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center presented maps to the Sentinel Asia initiative, showing the flooded areas in the states of Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh in India last July. These floods caused damage to agricultural and residential areas. It deals with various environmental aspects such as monitoring natural and human phenomena and their impact on environmental resources.

The center also provides international governmental organizations with high-resolution images, with the aim of supporting their efforts to respond to crises and manage global disasters. The satellite images of the center provide valuable information, which includes assessment of damage caused by disasters, in addition to assisting organizations in finding solutions to mitigate the risks. The effects of floods, earthquakes and other natural disasters.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center has recently developed innovative systems using artificial intelligence techniques, which were able to extract more than 4 million palm trees from aerial photographs with an accuracy of more than 98% in separate areas in the city of Al Ain. Agricultural productivity, where innovative systems based on modern technologies in the field of remote sensing, satellite image processing and artificial intelligence have been developed.

The application plays a vital role in saving time and costs for the various government institutions in the country concerned with urban, environmental and agricultural development, including ministries, municipalities and specialized institutions. The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center team was able to develop artificial intelligence technology to analyze aerial images in a record time not exceeding 3 months, Employing local technology, developed by engineers and experts from the application development and analysis department in the center.

The applications also helped analyze more than 4 million palm trees with a high accuracy of 98%. This application enables researchers and specialists in the field of agricultural productivity and the environment to analyze and process digital data with high efficiency, and employ it in proportion to the quality of the specialized studies they conduct in their various fields of work.

The project is also evidence of the readiness and ability of Emirati competencies to employ advanced technologies in order to obtain innovative solutions that accelerate the pace of achievement. A vivid example of the role that new technology plays in supporting the national agenda and efforts in the field of environmental sustainability, and achieving a balance between the national economy and social development.

Innovative software and solutions

The development of smart systems and applications benefits the service departments in the country by providing innovative software and solutions based on remote sensing techniques, image processing and geographic information systems, especially with regard to air quality and vegetation cover, following up on changes that occur on the coasts of the country and studying phenomena that have repercussions on life. Such as the phenomenon of the red tide, as well as the inclusion of artificial intelligence techniques to enter into all software development processes and the provision of digital data, to automatically extract ships, planes, buildings and palm trees from satellite images without the intervention of the human element, which is what the UAE strategy aims to implement and enhance the work of smart services in various fields.