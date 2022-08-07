Sharjah (Union)

The Sharjah Police General Command has started broadcasting awareness messages about the dangers of fraud and electronic extortion to the public through cinema screens in all languages, in cooperation with Vox Cinemas.

This coincides with the awareness campaign “Be Aware”, and in implementation of the Ministry of Interior’s strategy to spread and enhance security awareness within a wide range, to reach a community that has a great deal of awareness of the dangers of various cybercrime, by providing a number of tips and instructions that prevent them from becoming a victim. These actions, and the resulting serious consequences on lives and property.

Brigadier General Aref Hassan bin Hadeeb, Director of the Media and Public Relations Department at Sharjah Police, stressed that activating the broadcast of some awareness tips and advice on cinema screens aims to draw the attention of young people, parents, families and all segments of society, towards concerted efforts to protect members of society from falling easy prey to those with weak souls. Which lure its victims with all professionalism.