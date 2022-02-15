His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, received President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Dubai Expo.

His Highness said, through a tweet through his official account on the social networking site “Twitter”, that today I received President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Dubai Expo… a visit that establishes a new stage of cooperation and strategic partnership between the UAE and Turkey… Great prospects that we see in our economic and development relations with Turkey..is optimistic about the stability and great prosperity led by the two countries in the region..



