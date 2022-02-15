Last night’s episode marked the return home of Alex Belli. A couple of hours passed from the end of the episode he and Delia Duran they had a first face to face on the sidelines in the bedroom.

Alex tried to explain to Delia why she agreed to go home. “I came in here for you, do you understand? At home without you I had to do everything by myself, I ate nothing. Your mom is fine, Bella is watching you, she is very happy! When you went to the final your mum was very happy, you are making a beautiful journey. I know you, trust me, I know that with Barù there was nothing ”.

The actor then complained to Delia that she went a little further last week. “You overbooked this week, do you believe me? You are a crazy woman, beautiful, free, carefree, who plays .. But this week you overbooked ”.

Delia then tried to defend herself from these accusations: “I overbooked because I dance? Why do I provoke? Why do I play? Look, I took the position of leaving you, remember that. I did it because you hurt me and you kept hurting me, you have to apologizeto”.

Source: Mediaset

The actor then went on to say: “When you asked me to leave you alone and I took a step back it was the greatest demonstration of absolute love, I did it for you, because you asked me to. What did I tell you before joining Big Brother? There things are not resolved in five minutes like outside, they become more giants. Outside, you know, when we fight, we don’t go to bed until we make up first. With you in here I could not sleep and eat outside, I felt terrible. At night I watched you sleep, you were confused. I sent you the plane to make you understand my position, without misunderstandings “.

We’ll see if Alex can win her back.