His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, received Emirati astronauts and members of the “Ambition Zayed 2” team at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre.

His Highness said in a post on his official account on the “X” platform: “During the reception of the Emirati astronauts and members of the “Ambition Zayed 2” team at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre… I was briefed on the training programs for the new astronauts Mohammed Al Mulla and Noura Al Matroushi… and the upcoming programs within the centre. Today, the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center team has become one of our most important national teams and one of our most important tools in creating a new future and a different scientific and cognitive reality in the country. Our ambitions in the space sector continue… and our support for new space missions is constant… and our care for young astronauts will increase, God willing.”