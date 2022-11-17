His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” affirmed today, Thursday, that Qatar’s hosting of the World Cup is a Qatari achievement, Gulf pride, and a historic station for all Arabs.

His Highness wrote in a tweet via his official account on Twitter: “Qatar’s hosting of the World Cup is a Qatari achievement … a Gulf pride … and a historic station for all Arabs. We congratulate the Emir of Qatar and the brotherly people of Qatar on this global avenue. All countries and peoples of the region are concerned with supporting the success of this tournament.” The major global event in our region.. and our wishes for continuous Gulf and Arab successes, God willing.