After writing one of the most significant and important pages of his life in Interlagos, George Russell presents itself to Abu Dhabi still the emotions still alive of his first win in Formula 1. The Englishman from Mercedes, author of an impeccable performance in Brazil, will also try to repeat himself in the last race of this year’s world championship. A goal that he will try to achieve not only to give himself an encore, but also to contribute to his team’s conquest of 2nd place in the constructors’ championship, in full comeback on Ferrari.

Limited to the joy experienced in São Paulo, Russell returned to talk about the sensations experienced last weekend, admitting his next personal goals: “Obviously I’m very proud of what I’ve achieved – he commented in the pre-GP press conference – it’s something I’ve dreamed of since I was a child and for which I’ve always fought. You come to every race believing you can win, even if sometimes you know from the beginning of the weekend that it won’t be possible. But on Sunday the stars aligned, it was a perfect race and I brought home the maximum for myself and for the team. It was special, but now I don’t come here as a different driver. I always believed that I could win victory and I believe I can become world champion one day. Confidence is high and morale in the team is sky-high, but I don’t suddenly feel like a rider transformed overnight, I’m always the same”.

In addition, Russell once again recognized the progress made by Mercedes in this last bracket of the championship, such as to surprise even the men of the Brackley team: “In Austin the car went much better than we expected – he added – Max will be quick here, because the characteristics of this track will suit Red Bull very well, though in Brazil we didn’t expect to be so competitiveso we’ll try again.”