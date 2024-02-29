His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, today offered his condolences on the death of the late, God Almighty willing, Misri bin Ateej Balarti, during his Highness’s visit to the funeral council in Dubai.

His Highness offered his sincere condolences and sympathy to the family and relatives of the deceased, who expressed their deep gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, hoping to God Almighty to preserve His Highness and grant him good health and wellness.