Authorities from the United Kingdom and the United States accused hackers linked to the Chinese regime on Monday (25) of having conducted malicious cyber campaigns that aimed to target democratic institutions, ordinary people, politicians and internal processes in Western countries.

British Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden declared in the country's Parliament that two cyber attacks were directed against the Electoral Commission and UK parliamentarians, with the aim of “undermining the integrity of democratic institutions”.

The attacks, which according to Dowden did not and will not compromise the security of the British elections, were attributed to the group identified as APT31, described as an “agent affiliated with the Chinese regime”.

“I can confirm that agents associated with the Chinese state were responsible for two cyber campaigns that targeted our democratic and parliamentary institutions,” Dowden said.

Dowden emphasized that such actions “will not affect the way citizens vote or participate in democratic processes,” but stressed the need to “expose and hold China accountable for these hostile activities.”

On the other side of the Atlantic, the US Department of Justice also revealed charges against seven Chinese hackers from the same group that attacked the United Kingdom, alleging that they carried out a global campaign of cyber attacks aimed at repressing critics of the Chinese regime in the US. and compromise government institutions, as well as steal trade secrets.

The discovery of the global Chinese cyber campaign occurred through an operation carried out by the American government. In the indictment filed on Monday, the US claims that Chinese hackers managed to compromise work accounts, personal emails, online storage and phone call records of millions of Americans, including politicians.

Following the accusations, the US Treasury Department announced new sanctions against a Chinese science and technology company, Wuhan Xiaoruizhi, and two other Chinese citizens, all accused of collaborating with the attacks.

The British Deputy Prime Minister said that the country should summon the Chinese ambassador to provide clarification on the attacks. (With EFE Agency)