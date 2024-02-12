His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, met in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed. Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, His Excellency Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, Egyptian Prime Minister, as part of the activities of the World Government Summit 2024, which began in Dubai, today, Monday, and will continue for three days under the slogan “Foresight.” Future governments.

During the meeting, the strengthening of fraternal relations and joint cooperation between the UAE and Egypt was discussed at various levels, for the benefit of the two brotherly countries and peoples, and to enhance their regional and international standing.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum welcomed His Excellency Dr. Mustafa Madbouly and the accompanying delegation, stressing the depth of ties and the strength of the distinguished historical fraternal relations that unite the United Arab Emirates with the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt, and the common keenness to develop these relations and advance them to new levels in various fields. .

His Highness appreciated the keenness of the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt to actively participate in the World Government Summit, wishing Egypt’s leadership, government and people further progress, prosperity and development in all sectors and fields.

For his part, His Excellency Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, Egyptian Prime Minister, stressed the depth of the close relations between the two brotherly countries and peoples, and the keenness to develop them in all sectors.

His Excellency congratulated the UAE and its wise leadership for the exemplary organization of the World Government Summit and the broad global interaction with its outcomes, praising the role of the Summit as a global platform whose goal is to advance government work, achieve development and prosperity, and explore new horizons for a better tomorrow for humanity.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of the Emirates Airlines Group, and His Excellency Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the World Government Summit. His Excellency Mohammed bin Hadi Al Husseini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs.

It is noteworthy that the World Government Summit 2024, in its current edition, witnesses the attendance of more than 4,000 specialists from 140 governments, 85 international organizations and 700 international companies to discuss major global future trends in more than 110 main dialogue and interactive sessions, in which 200 international figures speak, in addition to holding more than 23 conferences. A ministerial meeting and an executive session were held, in the presence of more than 300 ministers.