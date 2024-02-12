Monday, February 12, 2024, 8:10 p.m.



More than 800 people participated in the second Cabezo de Torres Carnival parade held this Monday afternoon. A bath of color and fun with which the Murcian district prepares to show neighbors and visitors all its heavy artillery with the parade that the carnival-goers will star in this Tuesday, the big day of the festival.

More than 1,300 people divided into thirty groups will participate in the parade, which will leave at 4 p.m. on Murcia Avenue, ready to enjoy it to the fullest.