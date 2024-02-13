His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, met with His Excellency Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of Turkey, who is visiting the country to participate as a guest of honor in the World Government Summit.

